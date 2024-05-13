I Make Unique Origami Butterflies (38 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I started folding Origami Butterflies and similar creatures over 2 years ago with a challenge to model origami butterflies from tiny paper squares. Currently, this collection features over 5000 unique designs.

Features:

  • All designs are organically hand-folded, with no tools used.
  • Out of the 5000+, approximately 1500 are made from 3-inch paper, 3000 from 3.5-inch paper, and 700 from 4-inch paper (based on paper availability).
  • Each design is unique, with no repetition, making them suitable for jewelry design, logo design, and more.
  • Most designs are NFT ready and will be launched soon.
  • More glimpses into the collection can be found at Bored Panda.
  • The collection includes a variety of styles, from realistic to experimental, psychedelic to plain, cheerful to moody or cranky.

More info: behance.net

#1

#1









#2

#2

This one can be compared to Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Logo, though chiseled out of paper and not Steel as of M&M.









#3

#3

Simply Collage









#4

#4

Sample jewelry modelled from Paper Origami Butterfly









#5

#5

Some more Paper Origami Butterflies modeled into jewelry.









#6

#6

This logo conversion of one Origami butterfly can be rougly compared to LSR (Lucknow Super Giants) Logo.









#7

#7

More Jewelry modelled from Origami Butterfly









#8

#8

One of a few examples









#9

#9









#10

#10

Graceful in Red









#11

#11









#12

#12









#13

#13

This one looks like a Carnival Mask.









#14

#14

This one is slightly cranky.









#15

#15

This one flies fast.









#16

#16









#17

#17









#18

#18









#19

#19









#20

#20

This one is just out of Army training.









#21

#21









#22

#22









#23

#23









#24

#24









#25

#25









#26

#26









#27

#27









#28

#28









#29

#29









#30

#30









#31

#31









#32

#32









#33

#33









#34

#34

Jewelry modeled from Origami Butterfly









#35

#35

Jewelry modeled from Origami Butterfly









#36

#36

Jewelry modeled from Origami Butterfly









#37

#37

Jewelry modeled from Origami Butterfly









#38

#38

When all 5000+ Stacked together









#39

#39










