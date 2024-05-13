I Make Unique Origami Butterflies (38 Pics)
I started folding Origami Butterflies and similar creatures over 2 years ago with a challenge to model origami butterflies from tiny paper squares. Currently, this collection features over 5000 unique designs.
Features:
- All designs are organically hand-folded, with no tools used.
- Out of the 5000+, approximately 1500 are made from 3-inch paper, 3000 from 3.5-inch paper, and 700 from 4-inch paper (based on paper availability).
- Each design is unique, with no repetition, making them suitable for jewelry design, logo design, and more.
- Most designs are NFT ready and will be launched soon.
- More glimpses into the collection can be found at Bored Panda.
- The collection includes a variety of styles, from realistic to experimental, psychedelic to plain, cheerful to moody or cranky.
More info: behance.net
This one can be compared to Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Logo, though chiseled out of paper and not Steel as of M&M.
Simply Collage
Sample jewelry modelled from Paper Origami Butterfly
Some more Paper Origami Butterflies modeled into jewelry.
This logo conversion of one Origami butterfly can be rougly compared to LSR (Lucknow Super Giants) Logo.
More Jewelry modelled from Origami Butterfly
One of a few examples
Graceful in Red
This one looks like a Carnival Mask.
This one is slightly cranky.
This one flies fast.
This one is just out of Army training.
Jewelry modeled from Origami Butterfly
Jewelry modeled from Origami Butterfly
Jewelry modeled from Origami Butterfly
Jewelry modeled from Origami Butterfly
When all 5000+ Stacked together