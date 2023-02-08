Welcome to my creative world. I want to introduce you to the handmade toys created by me. My toys are a world filled with kindness, joy and care. They are suitable for toddlers and older children, for girls and boys.

Toys are an integral part of babies' lives from almost the first days of their lives.

And for moms it is very important that it was not only beautiful, but first of all safe.

And my knitted toys have this characteristic, because they are made from environmentally friendly and hypoallergenic materials.

When making toys for kids 1+, I use safe eyes on a secure attachment.

A unique toy is a great idea for a birthday, Christmas or Easter gift.

More info: inspireuplift.com