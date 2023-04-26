Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Make Handmade Dolls
I Make Handmade Dolls

Height 21,7 inches (55 cm). Mixed production technique. The head, palms, and legs from the knee down are stucco, baked sonnet clay.  Made by hand, without molds. Kanekolon’s hair is glued to the head. Textile body. The eyes are drawn. The head does not turn. Movable joints: shoulder, elbow, hip, knee. Wire connections. The hand bends a little at the wrist. Acrylic varnishes and paints were used. Sits steadily.

The doll is made of quality materials. All materials are delicate and pleasant to the touch. Clothes are fixed and cannot be removed.

More info: inspireuplift.com

I Make Handmade Dolls

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

