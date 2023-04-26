I Make Handmade Dolls

Height 21,7 inches (55 cm). Mixed production technique. The head, palms, and legs from the knee down are stucco, baked sonnet clay. Made by hand, without molds. Kanekolon’s hair is glued to the head. Textile body. The eyes are drawn. The head does not turn. Movable joints: shoulder, elbow, hip, knee. Wire connections. The hand bends a little at the wrist. Acrylic varnishes and paints were used. Sits steadily.

The doll is made of quality materials. All materials are delicate and pleasant to the touch. Clothes are fixed and cannot be removed.

