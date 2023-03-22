I Make Wholesome And Funny Comics About Bibs’ Adventures, And Here Are 35 Of The Best Ones
Bibs, much like the rest of us, has a soft spot for ice cream, faces the challenge of making new friends, and revels in embarking on exciting adventures. This adorable character can be found navigating life's little ups and downs, making him relatable to readers of all ages.
As the creator, I simply document Bibs' daily life through these comics, capturing his unique perspective on the world around him. These heartwarming and delightful illustrations aim to bring joy and laughter to all who follow Bibs on his endearing journey through life.
Waking Up Early The Next Morning Is So Hard
Its 10:30, i have time for just one more chapter! *glances at clock* wait, why is it 2 am?
No Words Can Express Bibs' Passion For Boba
I've never tried boba...I don't even know if we have that here...I need to find it and try it.
Cleaning Time!
No, first I have to spend 45 minutes finding the right cleaning playlist!
We All Have Our Fears
I'm cool with spiders but I share Bibs fear of heights and the future.
Have You Done Your Taxes Yet?
I have...well not all of it, still in progress. Is it just me or does anyone else kind enjoy filling it out? Lol