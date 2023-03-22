Bibs, much like the rest of us, has a soft spot for ice cream, faces the challenge of making new friends, and revels in embarking on exciting adventures. This adorable character can be found navigating life's little ups and downs, making him relatable to readers of all ages.

As the creator, I simply document Bibs' daily life through these comics, capturing his unique perspective on the world around him. These heartwarming and delightful illustrations aim to bring joy and laughter to all who follow Bibs on his endearing journey through life.

More info: Instagram