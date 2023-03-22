Bibs, much like the rest of us, has a soft spot for ice cream, faces the challenge of making new friends, and revels in embarking on exciting adventures. This adorable character can be found navigating life's little ups and downs, making him relatable to readers of all ages.

As the creator, I simply document Bibs' daily life through these comics, capturing his unique perspective on the world around him. These heartwarming and delightful illustrations aim to bring joy and laughter to all who follow Bibs on his endearing journey through life.

#1

Waking Up Early The Next Morning Is So Hard

Elena
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Its 10:30, i have time for just one more chapter! *glances at clock* wait, why is it 2 am?

#2

No Words Can Express Bibs' Passion For Boba

Elena
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
I've never tried boba...I don't even know if we have that here...I need to find it and try it.

#3

Cleaning Time!

Elena
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
No, first I have to spend 45 minutes finding the right cleaning playlist!

#4

We All Have Our Fears

Elena
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
I'm cool with spiders but I share Bibs fear of heights and the future.

#5

Have You Done Your Taxes Yet?

Elena
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
I have...well not all of it, still in progress. Is it just me or does anyone else kind enjoy filling it out? Lol

#6

There Is Nothing That Pizza Can't Fix!

Elena
#7

Bibs' Morning Routine

Elena
#8

What Are Your Favorite Beach Day Activities? Bibs Likes To Nap To The Sound Of Waves

Elena
#9

Has That Ever Happened To You?

Elena
Mini the Angel
Mini the Angel
*CRI* WHERE DID MY PIZZAA GOO *calls for more*

#10

Bibs Struggles With Writing Essays For Class

Elena
#11

Bibs Does Indeed Like Tea!

Elena
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Do you have any lavender chamomile?

#12

Bibs Doesn't Really Like Wind

Elena
#13

Bibs Had A Good Valentine's Day

Elena
#14

Bibs Loves Stargazing, It's A Magical Experience

Elena
#15

Matcha Latte Tastes Like Heaven

Elena
#16

Navigation Is Tough!

Elena
#17

The Best Way To Spend The Evening

Elena
#18

It's All About Perspective

Elena
#19

Bibs' Outlook On Life

Elena
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
And then you go down to the bottom again...

#20

What Do You Do To Deal With Stress?

Elena
#21

Bibs Had A Bad Day Yesterday, But He Knows That Sadness Is Temporary And If You Stay Patient Things Will Start To Look Up

Elena
#22

Please Don't Tell Bibs That His Mew Haircut Doesn't Look Much Different

Elena
#23

Thoughts That Come To Mind Late At Night When You Can't Fall Asleep

Elena
#24

Join Bibs On His Quest To Find The Hidden Treasure!

Elena
#25

Ibs Finally Reached The Treasure! It Wasn't What He Expected, At All

Elena
#26

Bibs Has Strange Dreams Sometimes

Elena
#27

Are You A Plant Parent?

Elena
#28

Guess What Is Bibs' Favorite Time Of The Year?

Elena
#29

Bibs Loves Nature And Getting Away From The Routine Sometimes

Elena
#30

Bibs Would Do Anything To Get Icecream

Elena
#31

Bibs Appreciates And Loves All Of His Friends!

Elena
#32

Blub, Blub

Elena
#33

Bibs Would Do Anything For Ice Cream!

Elena
#34

Bibs Meets His Old Friend, Except She Looks A Little Different. What Happened?!

Elena
#35

How To Make Friends? Turns Out It's Not That Hard!

Elena
