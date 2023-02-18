I Made Three Hand Drawn Coloring Books

Hi there! Are you ready to embark on a colorful journey through the wonders of nature? Look no further, my name is Nikolett Delafraye and I am here to introduce you to my latest creation – coloring books that will take you on a magical adventure. “Colors of Daydreams” “Colors of Autumn” and “Colors of Christmas”

As an illustrator, I am passionate about bringing the beauty of the natural world to life through art. I love exploring the intricate details and unique features of each and every living creature and translating them into captivating illustrations that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. From the smallest insect to the grandest of mountains, there is always something new and exciting to discover in nature, and I take great pleasure in sharing these discoveries with my audience.

These coloring books are a celebration of the vast diversity of life that exists all around us spiced with a magical touch, and an invitation to take a moment to appreciate the world’s wonders. Dive into the deep blue sea and discover the vibrant coral reefs that hide beneath the waves, or take to the skies and soar with the eagles high above the clouds. Get lost in the lush greenery of the forest and discover the hidden creatures that call it home, or wander among the delicate petals of spring flowers as they bloom in all their glory.

Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a beginner, my coloring books have something for everyone. With intricate designs and bold lines, it offers the perfect canvas for your imagination to run wild. So grab your favorite coloring pencils or markers, and let your creativity take flight.

I hope that these coloring books bring you as much joy and wonder as they did for me during their creation. So go ahead, immerse yourself in the beauty of the natural world, and discover a world of color, right at your fingertips.

And I made for all of you, a Free coloring page to grab.

My first release

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

This is me with my first coloring book “Colors of Daydreams” at its release.

Ladybird fairy

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

Ladybird fairy from my coloring book “Colors of Daydreams”

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

Four season graffiti from my coloring book “Colors of Daydreams”

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

`Four season graffiti´ completed, using mixed media.

A summer break

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

I experimented with alcohol markers, soft pastels and colored pencils on this page from my coloring book “Colors of Daydreams”.

Treasures of the sea

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

Treasures of the sea page from my coloring book “Colors of Daydreams”. I used MAPED and KOH-I-NOOR colored pencils and I’m really pleased with how soft and blendable they are.

Curious Attic

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

´Curious Attic´page from my coloring book “Colors of Autumn”

Halloween night

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

Halloween night page from “Colors of Autumn” I used soft pastels to color the base and then used colored pencils to give more definition to details and the characters. There is something really satisfying about using colored pencils over soft pastels.

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

Inking up little Christmas scenes for my coloring book “Colors of Christmas”

Nico’s Brioche

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

Another illustration is getting completed for “Colors of Christmas” coloring book

Window bench

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

Love to cozy up in a window bench and read something fascinating. This illustration can be found in “Colors of Christmas” coloring book.

Little support

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

While coloring the rabbit new year illustration, this little fur ball fall asleep on the one pencils I needed to use.

Free Coloring Page

Image credits: StudioDreamCreation

This is a new illustration that I draw for the celebration of the Chinese New Year. This page will be in my new coloring that will be released this year. You can download for free this page on my website.