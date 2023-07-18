I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

This drawing was made back in 2022. The medium I used for this artwork is ink on paper. The size of the piece is 78 x 113 cm, which allowed me to capture the intricate details I was aiming for.

I’m using stippling as a method where I created the entire piece using small dots. It took me 2 months to complete this artwork, as I wanted to ensure every dot was placed thoughtfully to achieve the desired realism.

To bring this piece to life, I used my friend as a model, capturing their expression and emotions through the stippling technique. I bought a faulty smartphone from a repair shop to use as a prop during a photoshoot. This drawing highlights the addiction and psychological manipulation that can come with our obsession with smartphones.

This artwork has been exhibited in multiple group exhibitions. I’m thrilled to see how people resonate with the symbolism and the commentary it offers on our relationship with technology.

In a world where smartphones have become both a necessity and a source of addiction, I wanted to shed light on the allure of constantly upgrading to the latest models. Let’s remember that we shouldn’t let our internal urges control us to the point of going into debt just to keep up with the latest trends.

