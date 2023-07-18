Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)
I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

Noor Zahran
Community member

This drawing was made back in 2022. The medium I used for this artwork is ink on paper. The size of the piece is 78 x 113 cm, which allowed me to capture the intricate details I was aiming for.

The medium I used for this artwork is ink, and I chose to work on paper. The size of the piece is 78 x 113 cm, which allowed me to capture the intricate details I was aiming for.

I’m using stippling as a method where I created the entire piece using small dots. It took me 2 months to complete this artwork, as I wanted to ensure every dot was placed thoughtfully to achieve the desired realism.

To bring this piece to life, I used my friend as a model, capturing their expression and emotions through the stippling technique. I bought a faulty smartphone from a repair shop to use as a prop during a photoshoot. This drawing highlights the addiction and psychological manipulation that can come with our obsession with smartphones.

More info: noorzahran.com

Modern Snacks

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

This artwork has been exhibited in multiple group exhibitions. I’m thrilled to see how people resonate with the symbolism and the commentary it offers on our relationship with technology.

In a world where smartphones have become both a necessity and a source of addiction, I wanted to shed light on the allure of constantly upgrading to the latest models. Let’s remember that we shouldn’t let our internal urges control us to the point of going into debt just to keep up with the latest trends.

Close-Up

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

Behind The Process

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

Display

I Made This Large-Scale Drawing Using Only Dots (17 Pics)

Noor Zahran
Noor Zahran
Author, Community member

Noor Zahran is a Malaysian artist based in Selangor, pursued their studies in Creative Media Digital at KPM Indera Mahkota. With a diverse range of artistic skills including drawing, painting, photography, 3D compositing, and cinematography.

Their artworks have been showcased in notable group exhibitions, including the MEAA Showcase, LimKokWing University (2023), Lembaran, Artas Galeri (2023), Simulacrum, Zhan Art Space (2022) and Local Only, TAKSU Gallery (2021).

His artistic style encompasses both realism and surrealism, with a focus on figurative and still life subjects. He primarily works with ink as his medium of choice, utilizing its versatility to create intricate and compelling artwork.

Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

