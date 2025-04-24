I Made This Funny Workbook-Style Book Called Skibidi Ohio Rizz

Parents vs. Gen Z Slang: This Workbook-Style Book Is Causing Laugh Attacks Across Living Rooms!

If you’ve ever watched a parent try to decode Gen Z slang, you know two things are guaranteed: confusion… and comedy gold.

Inspired by those wild “explain this to your mom” TikToks and the internet’s collective obsession with words like “Skibidi,” “rizz,” and “gyatt,” a new workbook-style humor book is turning family time into total chaos—in the best way.

It’s called Skibidi Ohio Rizz, and while it’s not your typical reading material, it is a recipe for a laugh-out-loud generational showdown. Think Mad Libs meets Urban Dictionary, but with a heavy dose of TikTok weirdness. The concept? Parents read bizarre slang out loud while teens try to keep a straight face—cue the “water spitting” challenge.

Some call it a bonding tool. Others call it revenge for all those cringey dad jokes. Either way, it’s become a low-key hit with content creators, humor lovers, and anyone who’s ever wondered why today’s youth are saying things like “Skibidi toilet sigma rizz god.”

No, seriously.

Even if you don’t have kids, watching this chaos unfold is oddly therapeutic. One TikTok mom nearly spit her smoothie across the room after reading a prompt about "gyatt-ing too hard at Costco." (We’re still unclear on what that means—but apparently that’s the point.)

Whether you’re a parent trying to understand your teen, or just someone who enjoys watching generational confusion go viral, Skibidi Ohio Rizz might just be the funniest thing you’ll read this year.

You can grab it on Amazon here—and if you try it, please record the reactions. The internet deserves to see them.

More info: amazon.com

The cover of Skibidi Ohio Rizz

Skibidi toilet rizz-tastic!

Welcome page!

Grading!

Wow!

Dictionary prompts – learn as you go

Matching exercise: instant first-grade flashback!

Spelling exercise: like a field trip straight to your childhood!

Sentences exercise: straight-up elementary school nostalgia!