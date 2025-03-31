I Made This 3D Printed “Dispute Resolver” That Solves Petty Arguments With A Single Press

ADVERTISEMENT

We've all been there—you're out with friends, trying to decide who’s going to foot the bill for coffee, or maybe you and your partner are locked in a passionate debate over which movie to watch. The back-and-forth feels endless. That’s where this brilliant little invention comes in: the 3D Printed Dice Machine – aka The Dispute Resolver.

This quirky gadget is designed to settle small-scale debates quickly, fairly, and with a surprising dose of fun. Crafted from high-quality 3D printed materials and featuring a hypnotic spinning dice pattern, it looks just as cool as it is functional.

How It Works Is Almost Too Simple (And That’s The Genius Of It)

Press the button. Watch the dice spin. Let fate decide.

More info: lazyclap.com

RELATED:

Share icon

That’s it. No more back-and-forths, no more “Okay, but last time I paid.” The Dispute Resolver does the dirty work of decision-making for you—and somehow, it turns every small standoff into something worth laughing about.

A Coffee Break Savior

Our team was hopeless when it came to choosing who buys the coffee. Endless debates. Fake “I forgot my wallet” moments. Passive-aggressive sighs. But once The Dispute Resolver joined the office, everything changed. Now? Press the button, let the dice roll, and the chosen one walks off to fetch caffeine. No hard feelings, just pure, machine-delivered justice.

It’s become more than just a dispute solver—it’s a full-blown conversation piece. Coffee breaks are now filled with cheering, mock suspense, and occasionally someone demanding a rematch (no re-rolls allowed, obviously).

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Not Just Useful – It’s Actually… Kinda Fun?

Whether you’re at a party with indecisive friends, planning dinner with your partner, or trying to settle who gets the last slice of pizza, this tiny machine is an instant mood-lightener. It brings fairness, laughter, and just enough drama to keep things entertaining.

It might not solve world peace—but it’ll definitely stop your group chat from imploding over brunch plans.

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon