I Made Easter Hats Including Spaghetti, Cheese Graters, And LEGO Bricks

ADVERTISEMENT

As an artist, I find immense joy in blending whimsy with absurdity-especially during New York City’s annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. This vibrant event serves as the perfect backdrop to showcase my playful hat designs, which blend NYC culture, humor, and family traditions. Each year, my daughter and I don our latest ensembles, making our participation even more meaningful.

One of my favorite creations features a bonnet shaped like a slice of pizza on a paper plate, coupled with a hat resembling a classic napkin dispenser surrounded by pizza seasoning shakers. It’s a loving tribute to the quintessential New York pizza experience—cheesy, nostalgic, and instantly recognizable.

Another duo draws inspiration from LEGO bricks, adorned with colorful flowers, symbolizing creativity and the blossoming of spring.

In a nod to my Italian heritage, I also created a spaghetti and meatballs bonnet, complete with a swirling fork and oversized meatballs, paired with a towering metallic cheese grater hat topped with a wedge of Parmesan. Together they honor one of my family’s beloved meals.

This year, I have a surprise theme that I can’t wait to unveil. Each hat is designed to be worn in pairs, enhancing their thematic depth and sparking conversations among parade-goers. Participating in the Easter Parade allows me to celebrate community and creativity, sharing a smile with fellow New Yorkers and visitors alike. It’s a testament to the city’s spirit—where art, culture, and a touch of humor come together in the most delightful ways.

Hot glue, questionable decisions, and zero regrets—this is Easter headwear, reimagined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow along on YouTube for Parade Video, new hat drops, and a peek into next year’s parade plans!

More info: youtube.com

RELATED:

Each hat is designed to be worn in pairs, enhancing their thematic depth and sparking conversations among parade-goers.

Share icon

Napkins on standby, elegance in full swing.

Share icon

Photo Credit: @the_realfelicious

The runway said ‘no carbs,’ and I said ‘watch me.’

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Not just a hat-it’s a napkin dispenser. With built-in branding.

Share icon

Forget florals for spring. We went full Lego.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo Credit: Anthony Behar

A family-built tradition marching proudly down Fifth Avenue in pastel technicolor.

Share icon

Photo Credit: Chanda Hall

Only in New York: where the Easter Parade meets a Lego dreamscape. One family, two hats, infinite imagination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Spaghetti and meatballs on her head. Cheese grater on mine. Italian excellence, served fresh.

Share icon

Photo Credit: Darcy Rogers

Who needs subtlety when you have meatballs and a cheese grater?

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday finest, with a side of Parmesan and flair.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo Credit: James Keivom