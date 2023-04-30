I Made Art Inspired By Japan, Using Traditional Crafts
Printing the photographs of Japanese photographer Hidenobu Suzuki onto traditional Kyoto fans creates a unique and beautiful fusion of traditional Japanese crafts and contemporary art.
Suzuki's photographs often depict everyday life in Japan, showcasing the beauty of simple moments and the unique character of Japanese culture.
By printing Suzuki's photographs onto traditional Kyoto fans, these two distinct art forms are brought together in a way that is both visually stunning and culturally significant. The intricate folding design of the fan, combined with the rich colors and textures of Suzuki's photographs, creates a striking contrast that captures the essence of both traditional and contemporary Japanese art.
More info: hidenobu.jp
This folding fan workshop is a long-established store in Kyoto that has been in business for 300 years. The concept of printing the work of contemporary photographers onto traditional Japanese fans is a fascinating example of how traditional art forms can be combined with modern techniques to create something new and unique.
By printing the work of contemporary photographers onto traditional fans, this concept creates a bridge between the past and the present, blending traditional Japanese craftsmanship with modern artistic expression. It also serves as a way to introduce new audiences to traditional Japanese crafts, while also providing a new platform for contemporary artists to showcase their work.