I Made An Adorable Felt Giraffe With The Instructions For You To Follow
DIY, Needle and Thread10 hours ago

I Made An Adorable Felt Giraffe With The Instructions For You To Follow

Aliona Helis
Check out the adorable giraffe I made out of felt! As someone who loves DIY projects and cozy home decor, I couldn’t resist creating my own giraffe pattern from scratch. It was a bit of a challenge, but so worth it in the end!

The first step was creating the pattern, which I sketched out on paper until I was happy with the design. Then came the fun part – cutting out all the pieces and carefully stitching them together. I used high-quality felt in warm, cozy colors, so the finished giraffe would be both cute and snuggly.

Once I had all the pieces sewn together, I began stuffing the giraffe with holo-fiber. It was important to make sure that it was soft and pleasant to the touch, but still strong enough. Then, I decided to add a bit of personality by embroidering his eyebrows. This small detail really brought him to life and made him even cuter!

The entire process took about 4 days, but I couldn’t be happier with the end result. This cozy and adorable giraffe is the perfect addition to any home decor, whether you’re creating a jungle-themed nursery or simply looking for a cute and cuddly accent piece. 

Overall, making a giraffe out of felt was a fun and rewarding DIY project. I’m already planning on creating more felt animals in the future – who knows what I’ll come up with next! 

More info: surl.li

If you want to sew this cutie, use my pattern and detailed instructions – http://surl.li/exwpg.

I Made An Adorable Felt Giraffe With The Instructions For You To Follow

A little bit of the creative process

I Made An Adorable Felt Giraffe With The Instructions For You To Follow

I sewed this neat little tail on the back

I Made An Adorable Felt Giraffe With The Instructions For You To Follow

The decision to embroider his eyebrows made him even cuter

I Made An Adorable Felt Giraffe With The Instructions For You To Follow

I also thought that a couple of brown spots would be very appropriate here

I Made An Adorable Felt Giraffe With The Instructions For You To Follow

I was very happy with the end result

I Made An Adorable Felt Giraffe With The Instructions For You To Follow

It really is a very cute and cuddly toy

I Made An Adorable Felt Giraffe With The Instructions For You To Follow

Aliona Helis
Aliona Helis
Author, Community member

