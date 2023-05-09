My name is Matthew J Wills, and I'm a cartoonist and video game developer from Wellington, New Zealand.

STARS is a series of comics about humans and aliens learning to get along as they journey across the stars. Science beans, sentient backpacks, and evil doughnuts keep the day-to-day lives of these brave explorers vibrant and silly. I wanted to make this comic as a break from my main series, but now it has its own dedicated fanbase too.

