I Made A Music Album Inspired By These Retro-Futuristic Illustrations
I Made A Music Album Inspired By These Retro-Futuristic Illustrations

Marek Mensa
Community member

It’s been two years since I set myself a rather atypical challenge: make a full-length album of beats ONLY using the phone. In these past years, I had a chance to visit many different places, which meant I could turn inspiration into music instantly thanks to my phone. One track was made on a small regional plane in Ethiopia. The other was done at home, late in the night after a session of coding.

After finishing each beat, I had a small ritual. In recent years I’ve built a passion for “retro-futurism”, a style of painting capturing surreal, weird, but beautiful ideas. Deep inside, I wanted my beats to mimic those paintings. Therefore after finishing each track, I browsed through those amazing paintings until I told myself – “this painting represents the beat”.

Finally, the samples. In the album, I sampled incredible artists from Iceland, Camerun, Japan, Italy, Brazil, Poland, Hungary, and others. Each of them I approached differently, like a student – or better, like a child on a playground.

If you are ready for an audio-visual journey with me, hit play and scroll along!

More info: Instagram

Track 1: “Atari Nights” by Matt Cunningham

Track 2: Fantastic Universe (magazine cover) by Frank Kelly Freas (1955)

Track 3: “Flute player” by Quint Buchholz (1957)

Track 4: “A Crystal” by Jean Moebius Giraud

Track 5: “Into the Depths of the Sacred Forest” by Hiro Isono

Track 6: “Celestial Visitation” by Gilbert Williams (1976)

Track 7: “Nightmare” by Unknown artist

Track 8: UFO Flying Saucers (comic book cover) by Luis Dominguez (1975)

Track 9: “Cat’s Eyes – The Deviation” by Jean Moebius Giraud (1985)

Track 10: “Pursuit Of Happiness” by Rafal Olbinski

Track 11: Beside Still Waters (book cover) by Virgil Finlay

Track 12: “Sawasdee Sexy Robot” by Hajime Sorayama

Track 13: “Moon Ghosts” by Martin Hoffman (1980)

Track 14: “Fortepian” by Rafał Olbiński

