I Made A Music Album Inspired By These Retro-Futuristic Illustrations
It’s been two years since I set myself a rather atypical challenge: make a full-length album of beats ONLY using the phone. In these past years, I had a chance to visit many different places, which meant I could turn inspiration into music instantly thanks to my phone. One track was made on a small regional plane in Ethiopia. The other was done at home, late in the night after a session of coding.
After finishing each beat, I had a small ritual. In recent years I’ve built a passion for “retro-futurism”, a style of painting capturing surreal, weird, but beautiful ideas. Deep inside, I wanted my beats to mimic those paintings. Therefore after finishing each track, I browsed through those amazing paintings until I told myself – “this painting represents the beat”.
Finally, the samples. In the album, I sampled incredible artists from Iceland, Camerun, Japan, Italy, Brazil, Poland, Hungary, and others. Each of them I approached differently, like a student – or better, like a child on a playground.
If you are ready for an audio-visual journey with me, hit play and scroll along!
I love them!!!
