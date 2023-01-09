On this beautiful Sunday, I took my virtual AI camera with me and made a cool Fashion editorial photoshoot.

Artificial intelligence has gone a long way from mushy pixelated images to photorealistic images. You can now teach the faces of your models, even clothes, and make a almost like a "virtual photoshoot" straight from your home. And as a digital artist/photographer, this still is so new and scary. It is really hard to tell what will happen in the future for AI-generated images, but I will try to learn as much as possible and utilize this new tool in my workflow where ever it fits. I think I would still rather go out to make these images with my real camera, but this was a fun experiment definitely.

More info: Instagram | anttikarppinen.com | youtube.com