If you want to give yourself or someone an extraordinary and original gift, you can order a personalized doll. The doll is made from primed textile according to the description and photo – also all small and additional details – piercings, tattoos, etc.

This little me doll can be a great personalized gift for you and an original and unexpected gift for your friends.

More info: lavky.com

RELATED:

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT