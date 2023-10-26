ADVERTISEMENT

As a serious animal lover and dog photographer, I've always been drawn to rescue and rehabilitation stories. So, when I heard about Potcake Place K9 Rescue in the Turks & Caicos Islands, an organization dedicated to saving and rehoming the islands' native potcake puppies, I knew I had to get involved.

Potcake puppies, named after the leftover food scraps locals traditionally fed to stray dogs, are a mixed breed with a unique charm and resilience. Sadly, many of these pups end up abandoned or neglected, and that's where Potcake Place steps in, providing shelter, care, and a chance for a brighter future.

#1

Sofia

Double Dog Photography
I decided to combine my love for photography with my desire to help these adorable pups by flying to the Turks & Caicos Islands to capture their heartwarming personalities and help them find forever homes.

Upon arriving at Potcake Place, I was greeted by a chorus of excited barks and a flurry of wagging tails. The puppies, a mix of sizes, colors, and personalities, were eager to play and soak up attention. I spent hours interacting with them, capturing their playful antics, soulful eyes, and infectious energy.
#2

Rico

Double Dog Photography
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Geez, I am only on my second puppy and I'm squealing like a child. Are these ALL going to be this adorable? I'll be happy to take this one!

#3

Shakira Was Quite A Digger!

Double Dog Photography
Each puppy had a unique story, a journey of resilience and hope. There was the shy pup who slowly emerged from her shell, the playful one who couldn't resist a game of fetch, and the gentle giant who craved a cuddle.

As I photographed these adorable pups, I couldn't help but imagine them in loving homes, curled up on couches, chasing balls in backyards, and bringing joy to their families. I knew that my photographs could play a crucial role in helping them find their forever homes.
#4

Sailor

Double Dog Photography
#5

Saylor

Double Dog Photography
After spending a week with the Potcake Place team and their adorable charges, I left with a heart full of gratitude and a camera full of heartwarming images. I knew that my photographs would showcase the beauty and spirit of these resilient pups and help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Back home, I shared my photographs on social media, and the response was overwhelming. People from all over the world fell in love with the potcake puppies, and adoption inquiries poured in.

The power of photography to connect hearts and change lives was evident. My journey to Turks & Caicos had not only enriched my life but also given these deserving pups a chance at a brighter future.
#6

Shakira

Double Dog Photography
#7

Rico

Double Dog Photography
Since I took these photos, every puppy I had photographed had found a loving home, and they were all thriving in their new families. My heart swelled with joy, knowing that my photographs had played a small part in their happy endings.

The experience taught me that even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact. It reinforced my belief in the power of photography to connect, inspire, and make a difference. And most importantly, it reminded me that every animal deserves a chance at a loving home.

There are still hundreds of puppies at Potcake Place looking for their forever homes. If you ever get the chance to go to the Turks and Caicos Islands, and I recommend that you do, be sure to visit Potcake Place K9 Rescue. I dare you to take one of their puppies for a walk on the beach without filling out the adoption application when you're done.
#8

Saylor

Double Dog Photography
#9

Sabrina

Double Dog Photography
#10

Sailor

Double Dog Photography
sharronlynnparsons avatar
sharron lynn parsons
sharron lynn parsons
Community Member
18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sailor is ready to play, and to give so much love, please adopt this love !!!

#11

Sabrina

Double Dog Photography
#12

Sabrina

Double Dog Photography
#13

Sailor

Double Dog Photography
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK, I am about to pass out from a cuteness overload, and I'm not usually one to fall for nefarious cute little critters.

#14

Rico

Double Dog Photography
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please stop with the adorableness. Just arrange for transport to my place in France.

#15

Rico

Double Dog Photography
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This little fellow is going to grow into those paws. I'd still take it home anyway.

#16

Shakira

Double Dog Photography
sharronlynnparsons avatar
sharron lynn parsons
sharron lynn parsons
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shakira extremely adorable, she wants to play and give love, please adopt, do not buy a pet !!!

