I Drew The Personification Of Magical Flowers And Put Them All In A Coloring Book
I Drew The Personification Of Magical Flowers And Put Them All In A Coloring Book

Tawny Fritz

Tawny Fritz
Community member

Let me introduce myself. My name is Tawny Fritz. I’ve been drawing since I was 3 years old and my mother slid a piece of paper under my pen after she found me drawing “perfect smiley faces” (her words) on the dingy linoleum in the tiny kitchen of our little duplex in Port Sulphur, LA.

I was born in New Orleans, and I spent my entire childhood in the South, surrounded by magic, mystery, and beautiful bayous. I have always been heavily influenced by the connection we share as humans, and I have dedicated the last few years of my life to attempting to remind others of the beautiful wonders in our world and in each other.

I published Stargazing: Coloring the Zodiac in early Spring of this year (2023) and although it may seem too soon for the next, I am publishing my second book, La Fleur Mystique, via Kickstarter this month.

My goal is to continue to create good quality, high-end adult coloring books that are also suitable for younger audiences. So if you’re looking for a way to reduce stress and anxiety, or searching for a gift for a friend, La Fleur Mystique is something you should definitely consider pledging to!

Tawny Fritz
I'm Tawny Fritz and I want to encourage human connection through art and coloring. My art + your coloring = magic!

