My name is Alena. I am an artist. The main theme of my work is female beauty. I really like to create in the classical style.

I want to present to you my new project, made in black and white, simple pencil. The project consists of 6 images, without color, to focus on the essence, of the female beauty that I decided to portray.

My paintings, my therapy, and what I love and what I am interested in. To see the project in its entirety and description, click here:

More info: behance.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Drew 6 Images In Pencil That Depict Feminine Beauty

Report

0points
Alena Fedina
POST
#2

I Drew 6 Images In Pencil That Depict Feminine Beauty

Report

0points
Alena Fedina
POST
#3

I Drew 6 Images In Pencil That Depict Feminine Beauty

Report

0points
Alena Fedina
POST
#4

I Drew 6 Images In Pencil That Depict Feminine Beauty

Report

0points
Alena Fedina
POST
#5

I Drew 6 Images In Pencil That Depict Feminine Beauty

Report

0points
Alena Fedina
POST
#6

I Drew 6 Images In Pencil That Depict Feminine Beauty

Report

0points
Alena Fedina
POST
#7

I Drew 6 Images In Pencil That Depict Feminine Beauty

Report

0points
Alena Fedina
POST
#8

I Drew 6 Images In Pencil That Depict Feminine Beauty

Report

0points
Alena Fedina
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!