I Draw Steampunk Gothic Characters And Write Poems That Tim Burton Fans Will Adore
Art

Nicola Milan
Community member

The dark, the macabre, and the weird have always appealed to me. I’ve been a fan of Tim Burton for years, his work has been an influence on my art and poems.

I started drawing Steampunk Gothic illustrations in 2018 and felt they needed backstories, names, and poems to go with them, hence ‘Freaky Little Creatures’ was born. A collection of long-necked uber freaks with a plethora of behavioral problems.

I draw in pastel pencil because I’m a sucker for the mess. Here are ten of my faves.

More info: nicolamilan.com | Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook | behance.net

Agatha & Alganon Agg

Madame Marielle

Hugo & Emelda

Lady Dracone

Puppet Girl

Miss Nefertiti

Lady Orelia

Sphynx Cats

The Von Furstenbergs

Madame Devillion

Nicola Milan
Nicola Milan
Author

Hi! I'm Nicola, an illustrator/ cartoonist and musician living in sunny Perth, Western Australia.

Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

