I Documented A ‘Handmaid’ Protest In Texas

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the "No Kings" protest that took place nationwide on June 14, a group organized dressed as "The Handmaid's Tale" to combat silently the treatment of women in not only Texas, but the rest of America.

From the event organizer: "We must create a striking image to be shared around the country and the world, regardless of the law. To say in one voice, 'We Dissent.'

"The red cloak of the Handmaid is more than a symbol of oppression. It has emerged as a symbol of strength. It is the uniform of the Resistance. On the 14th, we will not be an amorphous crowd. We will be an army."

Here's what I saw.

RELATED:

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon