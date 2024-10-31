Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Designed A Donkey Kong Cat Wall
User submission
Cats

I Designed A Donkey Kong Cat Wall

CatastrophiCreations
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

We came home surprised to find the cats taking turns racing up the wall and Donkey Kong posted at the top tumbling barrels down toward them! Not knowing exactly how to help, we decided to just take pictures of the event.

Ok, that's not 100% what happened here. This was a fun project we did with my sister, Kate Wilson who is a behavioral expert/ animal trainer. Over the years I've heard a lot of negativity about dressing a cat up in a costume. We wanted to do a Donkey Kong photoshoot but were uneasy about introducing a Mario outfit to either cat. After speaking with my sister about this, I was surprised to hear her say that her cat Lumi is completely fine with dressing up and that she trained her since she was a kitten. By using posative reinforcements, she's warmed Lumi up to this slowly and in stages. The reason for this was because she's very active outdoors and wanted Lumi to be comfortable walking in a harness and lifevest. I never thought of the fact that a harness is very simular to a costume. Of course not every cat will be fine with wearing gear, she helped us put together a page walking through the steps of properly introducing a cat and warning signs to watch out for along the way. If you would like to have a look, here's a link to the article: https://www.catastrophicreations.com/blogs/articles/dressing-up-cats-in-costume-cute-or-cringe

ADVERTISEMENT

I Designed A Donkey Kong Cat Wall

I Designed A Donkey Kong Cat Wall

I Designed A Donkey Kong Cat Wall

I Designed A Donkey Kong Cat Wall

I Designed A Donkey Kong Cat Wall

I Designed A Donkey Kong Cat Wall

I Designed A Donkey Kong Cat Wall

ADVERTISEMENT

I Designed A Donkey Kong Cat Wall

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

12

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

0

CatastrophiCreations

CatastrophiCreations

Author, Community member

Read more »

My girlfriend Megan and I started building furniture for our cat Ickle. Our first piece was an Indiana Jones cat bridge. It turned out to be such a big hit with him that we decided to start selling it on Etsy. It's still our most popular product. Our goal is to raise the bar higher for cat furniture by creating more interesting and stylish products. We create furniture that's functional, with a lot of focus on design.

Read less »
CatastrophiCreations

CatastrophiCreations

Author, Community member

Read more »

My girlfriend Megan and I started building furniture for our cat Ickle. Our first piece was an Indiana Jones cat bridge. It turned out to be such a big hit with him that we decided to start selling it on Etsy. It's still our most popular product. Our goal is to raise the bar higher for cat furniture by creating more interesting and stylish products. We create furniture that's functional, with a lot of focus on design.

Read less »
Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

Read less »
Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Community Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda