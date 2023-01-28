Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Created These Brooches Inspired By The Sphynx
Ksesha
Community member

I’m a Sphynx fan!

There are three sphynxes in my family and I love them madly. It’s a magical breed of cat.

They do not look like cats as much as possible, these are dogs, jumping monkeys, and friends. Those who are familiar with this breed are definitely in love with them.

The sphynxes inspired me to create these brooches. Each brooch is special, and unique in design.

Just look, how do you like it?

Brooch Magic Sphinx

Image credits: KSESHASTUDIO

The brooch is created from various materials:

Japanese TOHO beads of various sizes, pearl Swarovski, Crystal Swarovski, rhinestone chain, sequins, bicones opal, Japanese pin, suede.

size 2,4 x 2,75 inches.

Image credits: KSESHASTUDIO

Brooch shimmers very beautifully and draws the eye.

Image credits: KSESHASTUDIO

Brooch Pink Sphinx

Image credits: KSESHASTUDIO

Materials:

Japanese TOHO beads of various sizes, pearl Swarovski, crystal Swarovski, rhinestone chain, sequins, bicones opal, Japanese pin,
suede.

The underbelly of the brooch

Image credits: KSESHASTUDIO

The bottom of the brooch is sheathed with suede and the edges are sheathed with sequins. Japanese pin with closing mechanism – thanks to it you will not be able to lose the brooch.

Floral sphinx

Brooch is made from a variety of materials that fit perfectly together and overflow beautifully. I didn’t want to add volume to her.

This brooch turned out to be very sophisticated and neat.

Then I decided to experiment and paint the edge of the brooch with special paint. A great alternative to sequins.

