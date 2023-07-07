Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)
I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)

Selin Nur Yavuz
Community member

Step into my creative journey, where hand-drawn illustrations meet fashionable tote bags. With sassy and funny moods, these designs capture the perfect blend of charm and wit. From “your loss, honey” to “not your barbie girl”, each stroke of my pen brings these phrases to life. It’s a playful invitation to embrace self-expression and spread laughter.

Join me on this fashionable adventure, where humor meets style and totes become wearable works of art. Let these illustrations on tote bags be your voice, a reflection of your sassy side. Together, we’ll ignite conversations and celebrate the power of wit, one fashionable tote at a time.

#1

#1

I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)

#2

I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)

I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)

#3

I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)

I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)

#4

I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)

I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)

#5

I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)

I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)

Selin Nur Yavuz
Selin Nur Yavuz
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

