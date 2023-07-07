I Created Hand-Drawn Illustrations With Sassy And Funny Moods And Put Them On Fashion Items (10 Pics)

Step into my creative journey, where hand-drawn illustrations meet fashionable tote bags. With sassy and funny moods, these designs capture the perfect blend of charm and wit. From “your loss, honey” to “not your barbie girl”, each stroke of my pen brings these phrases to life. It’s a playful invitation to embrace self-expression and spread laughter.

Join me on this fashionable adventure, where humor meets style and totes become wearable works of art. Let these illustrations on tote bags be your voice, a reflection of your sassy side. Together, we’ll ignite conversations and celebrate the power of wit, one fashionable tote at a time.

More info: Instagram

