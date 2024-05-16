ADVERTISEMENT

For many years, I have been making glow-in-the-dark paintings, and among other things, one of my main goals was to be able to give more than one look to a work. I developed a unique technique that I called the "shadow technique". Thanks to this, there are details in my paintings that can only be seen in the dark.

I also showed you many of my creations on Bored Panda. In the new paintings, you can see three types of images, one can be seen in daylight, the other can only be seen in the dark and under UV light.

Thank you so much for your kind attention; feel free to share your thoughts about my art!

Have a nice day to all.

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook