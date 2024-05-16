ADVERTISEMENT

For many years, I have been making glow-in-the-dark paintings, and among other things, one of my main goals was to be able to give more than one look to a work. I developed a unique technique that I called the "shadow technique". Thanks to this, there are details in my paintings that can only be seen in the dark.

I also showed you many of my creations on Bored Panda. In the new paintings, you can see three types of images, one can be seen in daylight, the other can only be seen in the dark and under UV light.

Thank you so much for your kind attention; feel free to share your thoughts about my art!

Have a nice day to all.

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Armor I. (Self-Destructive Thoughts)

Armor I. (Self-Destructive Thoughts)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Vivien Szaniszlo
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Armor II. (Burn Out)

Armor II. (Burn Out)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Vivien Szaniszlo
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Armor III. (Fear Of Unspoken Words)

Armor III. (Fear Of Unspoken Words)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Vivien Szaniszlo
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Color Mind I. (Fear Of Death)

Color Mind I. (Fear Of Death)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Vivien Szaniszlo
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Color Mind II. (Home Sick)

Color Mind II. (Home Sick)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Vivien Szaniszlo
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Color Mind III. (Red Flag)

Color Mind III. (Red Flag)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Vivien Szaniszlo
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Over The Rainbow I. (Borderline Personality Disorder)

Over The Rainbow I. (Borderline Personality Disorder)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Vivien Szaniszlo
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Over The Rainbow II. (Depression)

Over The Rainbow II. (Depression)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Vivien Szaniszlo
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Over The Rainbow III. (Anxiety Disorder)

Over The Rainbow III. (Anxiety Disorder)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Vivien Szaniszlo
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!