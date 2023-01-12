Let me invite you to the fantasy dimension. "Strawberry Mist" is my new collection of crystallized sculptures. I grow crystals directly on the sculptures using the crystallization process. Crystals on some pieces glow in the dark, adding an extra layer of awe and wonder to the already stunning pieces.

You can see the glow-in-the-dark effect in the video here. I hope you enjoy viewing my collection and appreciate the unique and captivating art form that is crystal growth on sculptures.

#1

“Dark Side Of The Moon 2”

#2

“Dreams Listener”

#3

“Earth Child”

#4

“Forgiveness"

#5

“Ghost Peddler”

#6

“Mad Tea Party”

#7

“Mesmerized”

#8

“Moon Installer”

#9

“Moon Thief 2”

#10

“Pansy Observer”

#11

“Spell”

#12

“When You Come”

