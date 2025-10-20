I Created A Miniature Of My Customer’s Lake House With A Hidden Tiny Girl That Only She Would Know About

ADVERTISEMENT

A lovely customer reached out to me one day with a beautiful idea.

She sent me a few short videos and screenshots of her real home by the lake — her favourite place in the world. It’s where she spent quiet mornings, surrounded by trees and water, and she wanted to keep a piece of that feeling forever.

She asked if I could recreate her house and the surrounding neighbourhood in miniature form.

So I began building her world, piece by piece.

Every little tree, every flower, every path was made by hand. I used resin for the lake to capture the reflections and stillness of the water. Slowly, it started to come alive — her world in tiny scale.

Then she asked for something truly special.

She said, “Can you add a tiny girl on the balcony? Hidden — only we’ll know she’s there.”

So I did.

You can barely see her unless you know where to look, but she’s there — standing quietly on the balcony, watching the lake.

When she received it, she told me she cried. That little detail meant everything to her.

And honestly, it meant a lot to me, too.

I realised again why I love creating miniatures — it’s not just about making something pretty. It’s about capturing memories, emotions, and tiny details that mean the world to someone.

Every part of this diorama was handmade — resin for the lake, preserved moss, micro florals, and hours of careful painting and shaping.

It’s one of those projects that stay with you long after you’ve finished it.

