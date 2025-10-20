I Created A Miniature Of My Customer’s Lake House With A Hidden Tiny Girl That Only She Would Know About
A lovely customer reached out to me one day with a beautiful idea.
She sent me a few short videos and screenshots of her real home by the lake — her favourite place in the world. It’s where she spent quiet mornings, surrounded by trees and water, and she wanted to keep a piece of that feeling forever.
She asked if I could recreate her house and the surrounding neighbourhood in miniature form.
So I began building her world, piece by piece.
Every little tree, every flower, every path was made by hand. I used resin for the lake to capture the reflections and stillness of the water. Slowly, it started to come alive — her world in tiny scale.
More info: Instagram
Then she asked for something truly special.
She said, “Can you add a tiny girl on the balcony? Hidden — only we’ll know she’s there.”
So I did.
You can barely see her unless you know where to look, but she’s there — standing quietly on the balcony, watching the lake.
When she received it, she told me she cried. That little detail meant everything to her.
And honestly, it meant a lot to me, too.
I realised again why I love creating miniatures — it’s not just about making something pretty. It’s about capturing memories, emotions, and tiny details that mean the world to someone.
Every part of this diorama was handmade — resin for the lake, preserved moss, micro florals, and hours of careful painting and shaping.
It’s one of those projects that stay with you long after you’ve finished it.
11
0