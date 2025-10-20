Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Created A Miniature Of My Customer’s Lake House With A Hidden Tiny Girl That Only She Would Know About
Miniature lake house model with vibrant greenery, winding road, and hidden tiny girl by the wateru2019s edge.
Art & Design

I Created A Miniature Of My Customer’s Lake House With A Hidden Tiny Girl That Only She Would Know About

nupurdasgupta Rishstudio
A lovely customer reached out to me one day with a beautiful idea.

She sent me a few short videos and screenshots of her real home by the lake — her favourite place in the world. It’s where she spent quiet mornings, surrounded by trees and water, and she wanted to keep a piece of that feeling forever.

She asked if I could recreate her house and the surrounding neighbourhood in miniature form.

So I began building her world, piece by piece.

Every little tree, every flower, every path was made by hand. I used resin for the lake to capture the reflections and stillness of the water. Slowly, it started to come alive — her world in tiny scale.

More info: Instagram

    Then she asked for something truly special.

    She said, “Can you add a tiny girl on the balcony? Hidden — only we’ll know she’s there.”
    So I did.

    You can barely see her unless you know where to look, but she’s there — standing quietly on the balcony, watching the lake.

    When she received it, she told me she cried. That little detail meant everything to her.
    And honestly, it meant a lot to me, too.

    I realised again why I love creating miniatures — it’s not just about making something pretty. It’s about capturing memories, emotions, and tiny details that mean the world to someone.

    Every part of this diorama was handmade — resin for the lake, preserved moss, micro florals, and hours of careful painting and shaping.

    It’s one of those projects that stay with you long after you’ve finished it.

    Rishstudio

    Rishstudio

    Rishstudio

    Rishstudio

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

