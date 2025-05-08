ADVERTISEMENT

I had the pleasure of creating these logo concepts for a brand that wanted something both fun and visually appealing. The goal was to design logos with a playful yet professional vibe, using soft, inviting colors to match their brand identity. While AI can certainly assist in design workflows, I crafted every element of these illustrations from scratch using Adobe Illustrator. The project was challenging—it took me 12 hours to bring these ideas to life—but it was an incredibly rewarding experience. I thoroughly enjoyed every step of the creative journey!

As a designer, I am constantly exploring new tools and techniques to enhance my creativity and efficiency. While AI is gaining popularity in the design world, it is important to remember the value of hand-crafted designs. The process of starting from a blank canvas and bringing an idea to life through manual design allows for a deeper level of personalization and uniqueness.

In this project, I used Adobe Illustrator to create the logos. This software offers a wide range of powerful tools that allow me to manipulate shapes, colors, and textures with precision. However, it also requires a certain level of skill and understanding to achieve the desired result.

More info: pixitech.net