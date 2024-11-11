ADVERTISEMENT

I collect bits of nature and reassemble them.

Puffer Fish Scales, Driftwood And Stone

Jeannie Mcleod
Wasp Nest Paper, Feathers, Puffer Fish Scales, Weeds, And Moose Hair

Jeannie Mcleod
Armadillo Hide, Puffer Fish Scales, Dead Poppies

Jeannie Mcleod
