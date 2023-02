I'm a Hungarian student at the Faculty of Letters in Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania. In my free time, I make art, doodle in my sketchbook, or create mandalas on paper. I use pencils, pens, and markers with only a ruler and a pencil compass. A single mandala usually takes 4-6 hours. It makes me calm down by being lost in the details and also helps me fight art block.

