I Created Whimsical Cat Illustrations To Make Our World A Bit Happier (11 Pics)
I love imagining what our world would be if there were tons of happy cats in it. Kitties are so lovable, cute, fun, and whimsical, and they definitely make our world so much better by just being in it. That’s the inspiration behind my illustrations - cat-inspired reality!
I am a cat artist, and drawing cats is pretty much all I do in my art practice. I love finding beautiful locations and scenes and putting cats in them. Sometimes I can spend days drawing buildings, streets, and trees so that I could just place a few cats there. Whatever it takes to keep creating this cat universe!
I started drawing in 2016 and my first drawing was of a cat. I’ve never stopped since then! No matter the medium - watercolor, acrylic, mixed, or digital - there will always be at least one cat in my drawing. I do believe that it is my way of escaping this reality and creating a better world full of love, joy, and happiness and also putting a smile on people’s faces. I hope you love cats and my cat art as much as I do and just feel a little bit happier looking at these illustrations. By the way, you can spot from one to twenty-four cats in these drawings.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
Cats In Gaudi Park, Barcelona, Spain
There are 24 cats hanging out in Gaudi park in Barcelona.
Cats In A Summer Garden Near A House
Exactly 21 cats are having a blast in this summer garden
Cat On The Stairs In Fanjeux, France
This kitty is so lucky to live in such an ancient French town
Cats In A Garden At The Sunset
Twenty-one kitties are enjoying the sunset in this cute fall garden
Cats In The Mountains Enjoying The Sunset
Mountains become even more beautiful when there cats hanging out in them
Cats In A Garden With A Greenhouse
This garden gives shelter to 11 cats
Cats At A Restaurant, La Farigoulette, France
This charming French restaurant that I called ‘Le Petit Chat’ hosted 22 cats
Cats In An Old Town
This medieval town became an amazing destination for 25 cats
Making A Wish Upon A Shooting Star
Stars and cats are beautiful!
A Cat In New York On The Empire State Building
Cat Kong is a typical view of New York
Cats In Giethoorn, The Netherlands
These 15 kitties love living in this cute tiny Dutch village