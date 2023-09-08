I love imagining what our world would be if there were tons of happy cats in it. Kitties are so lovable, cute, fun, and whimsical, and they definitely make our world so much better by just being in it. That’s the inspiration behind my illustrations - cat-inspired reality!

I am a cat artist, and drawing cats is pretty much all I do in my art practice. I love finding beautiful locations and scenes and putting cats in them. Sometimes I can spend days drawing buildings, streets, and trees so that I could just place a few cats there. Whatever it takes to keep creating this cat universe!

I started drawing in 2016 and my first drawing was of a cat. I’ve never stopped since then! No matter the medium - watercolor, acrylic, mixed, or digital - there will always be at least one cat in my drawing. I do believe that it is my way of escaping this reality and creating a better world full of love, joy, and happiness and also putting a smile on people’s faces. I hope you love cats and my cat art as much as I do and just feel a little bit happier looking at these illustrations. By the way, you can spot from one to twenty-four cats in these drawings.

You can find lots of my cat illustrations on my Facebook page: or Instagram.

More info: Facebook | Instagram