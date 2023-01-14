Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Crafted My Own Pinocchio Diorama Inside A Guitar (10 Pics)
I Crafted My Own Pinocchio Diorama Inside A Guitar

Felix Hernández Rodríguez
Community member

Inspired by the magnificent Pinocchio Movie and the genius of Guillermo del Toro I have created this piece entitled “Ciao Papa”. And of course, also inspired by the music of Alexandre Desplat who used only wooden instruments for the composition. It took countless hours and days to create this piece… which only gives me a vague idea of the work that went into such a magnificent film.

Disclaimer: No guitars were harmed in the making of this piece. I used a 20-year-old guitar that was donated to me many years ago. When I got the guitar it was already broken. I guess the original owner gave a good concert and smashed the guitar at the end! This broken guitar was waiting to come to life again for over 15 years. She was just waiting for the right way to come back. She did it in a different way… but what a way to come back!

More info: hernandezdreamphography.com

Guitar turned into a diorama

The interior is all hand made from scratch

The interior is all hand made from scratch

Light design for the diorama

Light design for the diorama

A little bit of the built and production process

A little bit of the built and production process

The piece has real working lights

The piece has real working lights

Pinocchio inside the guitar

Pinocchio inside the guitar

Homenage to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Homenage to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Ciao Papa

Ciao Papa

Animating with stop motion technique

Animating with stop motion technique

Mio Papa.

Mio Papa.

Felix Hernández Rodríguez
Felix Hernández Rodríguez
Author

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

