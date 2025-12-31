I Couldn’t Find Affordable Wall Art, So I Designed A Low-Poly “Sun & Moon” Out Of Paper

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all stared at that one empty wall in our bedroom, waiting for inspiration (or a paycheck) to strike.

I was tired of my plain white walls, but I faced a common problem: cool art is expensive, and affordable art usually looks… well, cheap. I didn't want generic prints that everyone else has, but I couldn't afford a gallery sculpture.

So, I turned to the humblest material I had: Paper.

Using my background in design, I decided to engineer a 'Low Poly' sculpture that could be built entirely out of cardstock. The goal was to create something that looked like high-end modern decor but cost less than a lunch to make.

The result is this 'Sun & Moon' duo. It looks complex, but it’s actually a relaxing weekend project—like a 3D puzzle you hang on your wall. Here is how I went from flat sheets of paper to a 3D geometric installation.

The Finished Result: A Geometric Sun & Moon For My Bedroom

I wanted to decorate the space above my bed, but everything online was either generic prints or way too expensive. I decided to use my background in design to create something myself using just cardstock paper. I went for a ‘Low Poly’ aesthetic to give it a modern, geometric look.

The “Low Poly” Texture

The best part is how the faceted paper catches the light. As the sun moves through the room during the day, the shadows on the ‘rays’ shift, making it look like a solid sculpture rather than just paper.

It Looks Complex, But It’s Just A 3D Puzzle

The design is built from flat templates. It works like ‘Paint by Numbers’ but with folding and gluing. You just cut the shapes, score the fold lines, and match the numbers. I designed it so the Sun takes about 1.5 hours and the Moon takes 45 minutes—perfect for a rainy afternoon activity.

LOW POLY SUN – Closeup

LOW POLY MOON – Closeup

The Build Process

I packed the templates into a flat envelope to keep it organized. It requires zero fancy tools—just scissors, glue, and a bit of patience.

You can see the process video here