ADVERTISEMENT

It's no secret that most of us could scream our love for our pets out loud on the streets. So what better love statement other than carrying their portraits on our skin?

These amazing tattoo artists translate the cutest traits of the fluffy companions into ink, as a celebration of their faithful friendship.

Be ready to go 'aaawww' with these incredible renditions - and make sure to follow the artists' @ on instagram!

More info: tattooswizard.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

_sarabell_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#2

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

blu.tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#3

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

e.ple_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#4

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

cheontattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#5

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

dorok.tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#6

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

e.ple_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#7

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

ina_pineapple_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#8

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

jorge.diro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

maken.ink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#10

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

e.ple_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

paw.tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#12

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

pettattoo_taconi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#13

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

ro_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#14

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

sarah_tavilla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#15

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

senhoradoratattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#16

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

tappymao Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

tattooist_nanci Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

zeal_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

tinascka.tt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

yumemonchi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

tappymao Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

zeal_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

zuluagamayor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

verylame Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

25 Cutest Pet Portrait Tattoos

youngchickentattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!