It's no secret that most of us could scream our love for our pets out loud on the streets. So what better love statement other than carrying their portraits on our skin?

These amazing tattoo artists translate the cutest traits of the fluffy companions into ink, as a celebration of their faithful friendship.

Be ready to go 'aaawww' with these incredible renditions - and make sure to follow the artists' @ on instagram!

