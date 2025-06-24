ADVERTISEMENT

I made heirloom chalices for survivors of California’s Camp Fire using ash they mailed me from their lost homes. I transformed the ashes into glaze for the outside of each vessel—some shimmered, others bloomed matte with memory. Inside, I hand-carved fireweed, the first flower to bloom after wildfire.

Before sending them off, I wanted to fill them with something more than beauty. I hid painted stones in the Idaho wilderness, each one a secret invitation. Those who found them joined me in the fire-scarred woods to harvest fireweed blossoms, speak of resilience, and quietly honor what survives.

We filled each cup with care, healing, and fireweed tea. This was Fireweed: not just a project, but a ritual of regeneration.

More info: Patreon.com

RELATED:

    The first of many rounds of ash glaze tests – these are all the different samples I was sent!

    I Collected Ashes From Wildfire Survivors And Turned Them Into Heirloom Chalices

    I carved fireweed designs into the inside of each chalice

    I Collected Ashes From Wildfire Survivors And Turned Them Into Heirloom Chalices

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I love all the subtle differences in color and texture from each finished glaze

    I Collected Ashes From Wildfire Survivors And Turned Them Into Heirloom Chalices

    One of my favorite glazes – warm and runny

    I Collected Ashes From Wildfire Survivors And Turned Them Into Heirloom Chalices

    Me foraging fireweed to send to the recipients in the form of herbal care products

    I Collected Ashes From Wildfire Survivors And Turned Them Into Heirloom Chalices

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A moment of silent blessing for the survivors

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Collected Ashes From Wildfire Survivors And Turned Them Into Heirloom Chalices

    A wonderful group of volunteers who helped me gather fireweed to contribute to the project

    I Collected Ashes From Wildfire Survivors And Turned Them Into Heirloom Chalices

    We also sent polaroids of love and hope

    I Collected Ashes From Wildfire Survivors And Turned Them Into Heirloom Chalices

    I wrote invitations on the back of these rocks and left them near public trails to help me find outdoorsy people to come forage with me

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Collected Ashes From Wildfire Survivors And Turned Them Into Heirloom Chalices

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!