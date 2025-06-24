I Collected Ashes From Wildfire Survivors And Turned Them Into Heirloom Chalices
I made heirloom chalices for survivors of California’s Camp Fire using ash they mailed me from their lost homes. I transformed the ashes into glaze for the outside of each vessel—some shimmered, others bloomed matte with memory. Inside, I hand-carved fireweed, the first flower to bloom after wildfire.
Before sending them off, I wanted to fill them with something more than beauty. I hid painted stones in the Idaho wilderness, each one a secret invitation. Those who found them joined me in the fire-scarred woods to harvest fireweed blossoms, speak of resilience, and quietly honor what survives.
We filled each cup with care, healing, and fireweed tea. This was Fireweed: not just a project, but a ritual of regeneration.
