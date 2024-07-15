ADVERTISEMENT

When I was living in Florida I would take my camera to Busch Gardens for some amazing photos!

#1

Gorilla King

Miss Dianna Cooper
#2

Chillin’

Miss Dianna Cooper
#3

Dancing Elephants

Miss Dianna Cooper
#4

Striking A Pose

Miss Dianna Cooper
#5

Sunbathing With The Gators

Miss Dianna Cooper
