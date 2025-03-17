I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Albert and I'm a photographer from The Netherlands. I have been photographing Dutch landscapes for more than 10 years. We often have beautiful misty mornings, but sometimes there are those mornings that make you think like you're in a dream.

March 2, 2025, was one of those mornings. That morning, I found myself at Kinderdijk, one of the famous windmill areas in The Netherlands. The fog was too thick to see much from the ground, but looking straight up the sky was visible. I knew it was the perfect setting for the drone, and was not disappointed when I lifted the drone up.

That morning the fog lasted until 2 hours after sunrise, and I shot this variety of photos and a short film that I call ' Floating Windmills '

More info: albertdros.com