ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Albert and I'm a photographer from The Netherlands. I have been photographing Dutch landscapes for more than 10 years. We often have beautiful misty mornings, but sometimes there are those mornings that make you think like you're in a dream.

March 2, 2025, was one of those mornings. That morning, I found myself at Kinderdijk, one of the famous windmill areas in The Netherlands. The fog was too thick to see much from the ground, but looking straight up the sky was visible. I knew it was the perfect setting for the drone, and was not disappointed when I lifted the drone up.

That morning the fog lasted until 2 hours after sunrise, and I shot this variety of photos and a short film that I call ' Floating Windmills '

More info: albertdros.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Albert
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #9

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I Captured Dutch Windmills Above The Mist (13 Pics)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Albert
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!