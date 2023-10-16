I Captured Concerning Conditions Of What It’s Like To Work In The Industrial Field
I want to work in the industrial sector and show its challenging aspects. Noise, dust clouds, and an unhygienic environment. For some, this is inevitable, but others are happy to be a part of it. Even though working hours are limited to 8 hours, it seems like a miracle to be able to earn money under difficult conditions.
Your lungs will explode with happiness
Not to mention environmental and nature pollution. But don’t worry, there is no Green Peace member here
Turkey/Tekirdağ.