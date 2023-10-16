 I Captured Concerning Conditions Of What It’s Like To Work In The Industrial Field | Bored Panda
I Captured Concerning Conditions Of What It’s Like To Work In The Industrial Field
Lorenzo Carcaterra
I want to work in the industrial sector and show its challenging aspects. Noise, dust clouds, and an unhygienic environment. For some, this is inevitable, but others are happy to be a part of it. Even though working hours are limited to 8 hours, it seems like a miracle to be able to earn money under difficult conditions.

Your lungs will explode with happiness

Not to mention environmental and nature pollution. But don’t worry, there is no Green Peace member here

Turkey/Tekirdağ.

It might seem like a photogenic thing. Already so

If you want to drink something hot, I can offer you a glass of Turkish tea by pushing the limits of hygiene

This is me. Sometimes I get rid of the middle world chaos and send photos to Lucifer

If a fire breaks out, do not panic!

I listen to the sounds made by huge machines. And who doesn’t love the sound of a machine? Your eardrums will rejoice

Lorenzo Carcaterra
Silence and everything belonging to nature express me. I'm here to discover new places and new people. I was dreaming of a world without prejudice, reason and religion. just respect.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

