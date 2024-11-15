Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here’s How It Turned Out
User submission
Home & Design

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here’s How It Turned Out

Shelley Sandblom
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

With a pile of leftover wood pieces, trim, shingles, and other tidbits, my family created a unique treehouse.

A view from outside

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

Slide escape route

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

The site

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

Preparing the ground

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

Creating the frame…

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

Creating the loft

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

Piecing together the outside walls

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Roof and window assembly

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

Working around the trees to create the space

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

Coming together

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

A place to sit and dream

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

Goodnight!

I Built Whimsical Treehouse, And Here's How It Turned Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

9

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

0

Shelley Sandblom

Shelley Sandblom

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Shelley Sandblom

Shelley Sandblom

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

Read less »
Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Community Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda