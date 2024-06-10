Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Built A Stone Pyramid In New York
Art

I Built A Stone Pyramid In New York

devin devine
Just a bit South of Albany, not too far from the border to Western Mass.

More info: devineescapes.com

11 courses of stone, plus the cap. First course is the thickest, each course gets smaller, as it goes up

I Built A Stone Pyramid In New York

Dry stone. I built this at home, dismantled it, and drove it to my customer’s house and rebuilt it. A small amount of mortar was added, to protect it from vandalism or mishap

I Built A Stone Pyramid In New York

I Built A Stone Pyramid In New York

I Built A Stone Pyramid In New York

Thank you for looking

I Built A Stone Pyramid In New York

devin devine

devin devine

Author, Community member

I create art from stone and other natural materials. Dynamic and moving forms, cairns, mandalas, dry stone walls and sculpture.

Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

My name is Gabriela, and I'm a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

