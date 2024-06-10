User submission
I Built A Stone Pyramid In New York
Just a bit South of Albany, not too far from the border to Western Mass.
More info: devineescapes.com
11 courses of stone, plus the cap. First course is the thickest, each course gets smaller, as it goes up
Dry stone. I built this at home, dismantled it, and drove it to my customer’s house and rebuilt it. A small amount of mortar was added, to protect it from vandalism or mishap
Thank you for looking
