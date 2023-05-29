Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Bring Awesome Record Album Art To Life With Animated Loops
I Bring Awesome Record Album Art To Life With Animated Loops

Dave's Hit Parade
Community member

I, an animator, bring awesome record album art alive with animated loops. From David Bowie pulling faces and putting Taylor Swift on the forest moon of Endor to Kraftwerk being actual man-machines. I  post a new animation every week so there’s bound to be a favorite coming up and you can even send album requests!

It’s all at Dave’s Hit Parade on YouTube and Instagram. Subscribe and follow.

More info: Instagram

David Bowie – Heroes

Animated album cover.

Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures

Animated album cover.

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Animated album cover.

Kraftwerk – The Man Machine

Animated album cover.

Run The Jewels – RTJ1

Animated album cover.

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Animated album cover.

Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water

Animated album cover.

FKA Twigs – LP1

Animated album cover.

Dave's Hit Parade
Dave's Hit Parade
Author, Community member

I'm a digital creator of fun stuff!

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

