I Bring Awesome Record Album Art To Life With Animated Loops
I, an animator, bring awesome record album art alive with animated loops. From David Bowie pulling faces and putting Taylor Swift on the forest moon of Endor to Kraftwerk being actual man-machines. I post a new animation every week so there’s bound to be a favorite coming up and you can even send album requests!
It’s all at Dave’s Hit Parade on YouTube and Instagram. Subscribe and follow.
More info: Instagram
David Bowie – Heroes
Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Kraftwerk – The Man Machine
Run The Jewels – RTJ1
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water
FKA Twigs – LP1
