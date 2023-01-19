I Asked Midjourney Ai To Create Paintings Of Different Dance Styles, And Here’s The Result (16 Pics)
At first, I asked Midjourney to create a painting of a Flamenco dancer for something I wanted to print for my partner who used to be a dancer. The result was visually interesting, so I decided to replicate the same prompt, changing only the dance style, to compare the results.
I can see how this technology can be concerning for artists. It only took me a couple of hours to generate all of these images. I did not put much effort into generating hundreds of variations, nor did I edit the selected images with another software afterwards.
You'll notice that Midjourney never quite gets the hands right, and body diversity is completely missing.
This isn't "art" nor are they "paintings". Stop perpetuating incorrect definitions of the images that AI generates. Did you even obtain licensing or permission to use the images and photos that the AI used to generate its images?
