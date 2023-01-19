At first, I asked Midjourney to create a painting of a Flamenco dancer for something I wanted to print for my partner who used to be a dancer. The result was visually interesting, so I decided to replicate the same prompt, changing only the dance style, to compare the results.

I can see how this technology can be concerning for artists. It only took me a couple of hours to generate all of these images. I did not put much effort into generating hundreds of variations, nor did I edit the selected images with another software afterwards.

You'll notice that Midjourney never quite gets the hands right, and body diversity is completely missing.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ballet

Ballet

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#2

Belly Dance

Belly Dance

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#3

Bollywood

Bollywood

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#4

Capoeira

Capoeira

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#5

Country

Country

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#6

Disco

Disco

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#7

Flamenco

Flamenco

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#8

Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#9

Japanese

Japanese

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#10

Kabuki

Kabuki

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Kizomba

Kizomba

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#12

Rock'n'roll

Rock'n'roll

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#13

Salsa

Salsa

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#14

Samba

Samba

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#15

Tango

Tango

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST
#16

Tap Dance

Tap Dance

Report

0points
Mikaël Theimer (MKL)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!