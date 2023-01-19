At first, I asked Midjourney to create a painting of a Flamenco dancer for something I wanted to print for my partner who used to be a dancer. The result was visually interesting, so I decided to replicate the same prompt, changing only the dance style, to compare the results.

I can see how this technology can be concerning for artists. It only took me a couple of hours to generate all of these images. I did not put much effort into generating hundreds of variations, nor did I edit the selected images with another software afterwards.