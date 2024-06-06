ADVERTISEMENT

Highly anticipated CAT ART SHOW 2024 is coming soon at @yuan.ru.art.center_bellevue! Featuring PNW cat artists of many mediums: oil, acrylic, sculpture, photography, video, ink. Come meet the artists at the opening reception on June 15 from 2-4 pm! Special performances with a cat inspired ballet dance and a woodwind ensemble. Don’t miss it!

Curated by Anita Yan Wong and Julie Hsieh.

More info: anitayanwong.com | Instagram

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

The Cat Art Show 2024, Yuan Ru Art Center.

Artist Anita Yan Wong

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

The Largest cat painting in the World, 6ftx20ft, over 200 pounds painting by artist Anita Yan Wong.

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

The Largest cat painting in the World, 6ftx20ft, over 200 pounds painting by artist Anita Yan Wong.

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

The Largest cat painting in the World, 6ftx20ft, over 200 pounds painting by artist Anita Yan Wong.

“Spring dance”

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

Largest cat painting in the world by artist Anita Yan Wong.

“Minimalist cat and Round Window”

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

ADVERTISEMENT

Cat painting by Anita Yan Wong, cat sculpture by Crista Ann Ames.

Cat sculptures by Crista Ann Ames

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

ADVERTISEMENT

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

artists Anita Yan Wong and Julie Hsieh

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

Minimalist cat ink by Anita Yan Wong (front), abstract ink painting (back) by Julie Hsieh.

artist Anita Yan Wong

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

Minimalist cat wall sculptures by Anita Yan Wong.

Cat Art Show 2024

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

Small cat sculptures by Ashley Grammer will be on display at the Cat Art Show 2024.

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

Cat themed Ballet dance by dancers Lizzy Lev, Emelyn Wood and Isa Lau at the Cat Art Show 2024 by Emerald Ballet.

ADVERTISEMENT

I Am Curating The Cat Art Show 2024, And Here Are Some Of The Works

Cat Photography by Cat Cosplay.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!