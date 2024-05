ADVERTISEMENT

Summer is coming, which means it’s time to swim and sunbathe. My naughty frog loves to relax in the sun. He flies and plays a lot. The frog is 42cm and very cute.

I just want to play with him. Like all children, he plays outside a lot!!

While mom goes to the store, dad stays at home… and that’s how they behave!!

I will be glad to see you.

