I Am A 14-Year-Old Artist, And Here Is My Best Work (12 Pics)
I would really like to improve my drawing skills. Can you comment with some tips on my art?
Just share some tips or things you like or dislike.
So the biggest thing I see is a lot of smudging. If it isn't intentional, try to erase the smudges to the best of your ability. If it is, smudging as a shading technique is really difficult, and if done incorrectly can look messy. It would be better if you learnt a shading technique called "control blend", because that will give you the result closest to smudging.
As well, for inanimate objects (like the shoe), would it be possible to draw it using a live reference? That often makes it easier to tell how the object will bend and reflect light, as well as providing a reference
