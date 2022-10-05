I would really like to improve my drawing skills. Can you comment with some tips on my art?

Just share some tips or things you like or dislike.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST
#2

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST
#3

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST
#4

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST
#5

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST
#6

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST
#7

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST
#8

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST
#9

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST
#10

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST
#12

Report

0points
Duolingo’s one lover
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!