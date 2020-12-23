6Kviews
I Create Hyperrealistic Art Using Watercolor (15 Pics)
The subjects that I frequently use are street scenes, especially those in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. I spend 1 and a half months creating every piece, 5 days a week, 5 hours a day, in the size of 21x29 inches.
What's good about this subject is that it shows an ordinary scene in an extraordinary time, which is frequently unnoticed by us. I've chosen watercolor because I believe this medium can show the soul and character of the subjects, as well as the characters in every piece. Another reason why I chose watercolor is that it is also one of the hardest mediums when it comes to painting.
Guerilla Tabora
Tindera & Palengkeras
Overdrive
How very sad - the horse is in misery - skin on bone, and all that heavy junk on him. The painting depicts real life and I'm sure this was a real scene at some time. Notice the years of the cars shown. Wow
Purple Hijab
Tusok Republic
Obrero De Calle Escolta
On The Job
Balasenas For Sale
Trike Delivery
Dirty Ice Cream
Trisiklo At Aluminyo
Plaza Miranda
How's My Driving?
I bet those telephone lines were fun. This person is the most talented painter I've ever seen
Absolutely speechless. These look so realistic, and the color and detail is beautiful. Incredible talent.
To the artist, I have a suggestion to get more views. If it's possible to change the title, change it to be plural: "Hyperrealism Paintings Of Manila’s Street Scenes Using Watercolor." I thought it would be just one painting based on the title. Most people skip the posts that have only one thing. I almost skipped it. I just happened to click on it and was happily surprised to see many paintings. These are fantastic. I hope more people do click to look at these!
