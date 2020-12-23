The subjects that I frequently use are street scenes, especially those in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. I spend 1 and a half months creating every piece, 5 days a week, 5 hours a day, in the size of 21x29 inches.

What's good about this subject is that it shows an ordinary scene in an extraordinary time, which is frequently unnoticed by us. I've chosen watercolor because I believe this medium can show the soul and character of the subjects, as well as the characters in every piece. Another reason why I chose watercolor is that it is also one of the hardest mediums when it comes to painting.

More info: Facebook | thewalrusart.deviantart.com