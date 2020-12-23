The subjects that I frequently use are street scenes, especially those in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. I spend 1 and a half months creating every piece, 5 days a week, 5 hours a day, in the size of 21x29 inches.

What's good about this subject is that it shows an ordinary scene in an extraordinary time, which is frequently unnoticed by us. I've chosen watercolor because I believe this medium can show the soul and character of the subjects, as well as the characters in every piece. Another reason why I chose watercolor is that it is also one of the hardest mediums when it comes to painting.

More info: Facebook | thewalrusart.deviantart.com

#1

Guerilla Tabora

Ralvin Dizon
Mya Lugar
Miraculous !! I can't fathom the amount of talent in this painting!

#2

Tindera & Palengkeras

Ralvin Dizon
Krazy Kat
Krazy Kat
I'm impressed. Using watercolor and getting these rich tones isn't easy.

#3

Overdrive

Ralvin Dizon
Judith Wilson
Judith Wilson
How very sad - the horse is in misery - skin on bone, and all that heavy junk on him. The painting depicts real life and I'm sure this was a real scene at some time. Notice the years of the cars shown. Wow

#4

Purple Hijab

Ralvin Dizon
52 Blue
52 Blue
Wow looks like a photo :)

#5

Tusok Republic

Ralvin Dizon
#6

Obrero De Calle Escolta

Ralvin Dizon
Aeon Flux
Aeon Flux
I love these. Some scenes look straight out of Mexico or Central America, but then the Asian lines come through strong... Amazing.

#7

On The Job

Ralvin Dizon
Aeon Flux
Aeon Flux
These grayscale paintings may be even more impressive (if that's possible). They display such a mastery of contrast.

#8

Balasenas For Sale

Ralvin Dizon
#9

Trike Delivery

Ralvin Dizon
Bunzilla
Bunzilla
wow. . .it looks like real metal and stuff. so cool!

#10

Dirty Ice Cream

Ralvin Dizon
#11

Trisiklo At Aluminyo

Ralvin Dizon
#12

Plaza Miranda

Ralvin Dizon
#13

How's My Driving?

Ralvin Dizon
Paul Werner
Paul Werner
I bet those telephone lines were fun. This person is the most talented painter I've ever seen

#14

Owner Trike Jeep

Ralvin Dizon
#15

Untitled Motor

Ralvin Dizon
