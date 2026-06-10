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Some artworks impress you first with their level of detail, and only then make you wonder what exactly you are looking at. The hyperrealistic pencil drawings of South African artist Jono Dry do both almost instantly.

Born in Pretoria in 1989 and now based in Cape Town, Jono is a self-taught artist known for large-scale graphite drawings that look almost photographic at first glance. But the longer you look, the more surreal his worlds become. Human figures merge with natural elements, bodies appear weighed down by impossible objects, and quiet, dreamlike scenes seem to carry something much heavier beneath the surface.

Below, we’ve gathered some of Jono Dry’s astonishing pencil drawings. Take your time with them, because these are the kind of artworks that reveal more the longer you look. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and let us know in the comments which piece stayed with you the most.

More info: Instagram | jonodryart.com | Facebook | youtube.com

Image credits: Jono Dry