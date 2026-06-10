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Some artworks impress you first with their level of detail, and only then make you wonder what exactly you are looking at. The hyperrealistic pencil drawings of South African artist Jono Dry do both almost instantly.

Born in Pretoria in 1989 and now based in Cape Town, Jono is a self-taught artist known for large-scale graphite drawings that look almost photographic at first glance. But the longer you look, the more surreal his worlds become. Human figures merge with natural elements, bodies appear weighed down by impossible objects, and quiet, dreamlike scenes seem to carry something much heavier beneath the surface.

Below, we’ve gathered some of Jono Dry’s astonishing pencil drawings. Take your time with them, because these are the kind of artworks that reveal more the longer you look. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and let us know in the comments which piece stayed with you the most.

More info: Instagram | jonodryart.com | Facebook | youtube.com

Image credits: Jono Dry

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Roots And Fingers Study 2”

Surreal pencil drawing of two hands holding miniature twisted bonsai trees by Jono Dry

Year of production: 2025

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Jono builds his images with remarkable patience and precision. Some of his larger pieces can take weeks or even months to plan and complete, with the artist carefully working through textures, shadows, skin, water, fabric, stone, and countless tiny details until the final drawing feels almost tangible. Through these surreal compositions, Jono explores themes such as identity, anxiety, depression, mental strain, vulnerability, and the complicated ways people try to express what is difficult to put into words.
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    #2

    “In Pursuit, I'm Entrapped”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a bandaged figure holding a hot air balloon tether, blending reality and imagination

    Year of production: 2018

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    #3

    “In My Silence”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a man with floral growth and hummingbird near his head by Jono Dry

    Year of production: 2019

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    His creative process often begins long before the pencil touches the paper. Jono works with models, props, lighting, and reference photography to shape the final composition, using the photographic stage not only as a practical tool but also as part of the thinking process. From there, the drawing itself becomes a slow and meticulous act of translation, turning a planned image into something that feels both intensely realistic and deeply symbolic.
    #4

    “Nurtured Nature Male”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a blindfolded man with flowers growing from his head by Jono Dry

    Year of production: 2019

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    #5

    “Berkana”

    Surreal pencil drawing of blindfolded figure with floral horns and dynamic motion by Jono Dry

    Year of production: 2021

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    #6

    “Figure In Frame”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a figure with twisted horns and wrapped body by Jono Dry

    Year of production: 2021

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    #7

    “Gummy Bear And Eye”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a detailed human eye with a fetus reflected in the iris

    Year of production: 2021

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    #8

    “Encircle”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a man with bonsai tree head holding white circle by Jono Dry

    Year of production: 2022

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    #9

    “Waiting On Stone”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a seated man with stacked rocks balancing above his head

    Year of production: 2023

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    #10

    “Broken Apart”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a muscular figure with antelope head balancing skull and bonsai

    Year of production: 2024

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    #11

    “Between Roots And Fingers”

    Surreal pencil drawing of hands holding bonsai tree growing from wooden base by Jono Dry

    Year of production: 2025

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    #12

    “Eye Marks And Measurements”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a detailed human eye with intricate iris patterns by Jono Dry

    Year of production: 2025

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    #13

    “Goliath”

    Surreal pencil drawing of hands tearing open a human figure by Jono Dry

    Year of production: 2025

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    #14

    “Nesting In Detail”

    Close-up surreal pencil drawing of a detailed human eye by Jono Dry

    Year of production: 2025

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    #15

    “Weight In Mist”

    Surreal pencil drawing of elephant head emerging from smoke over hands by Jono Dry

    Year of production: 2025

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    #16

    “The Gardener”

    Surreal pencil drawing of male figures with vines blending into their bodies by Jono Dry

    Year of production: 2023

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    #17

    “Handle”

    Surreal pencil drawing of hands holding water with an elephant emerging

    Year of production: 2017

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    #18

    “Mask”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a man with large horns splashing water on his face

    Year of production: 2018

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    #19

    “Discomposure”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a contorted male figure bending over on a pedestal

    Year of production: 2020

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    #20

    “Solitude”

    Surreal pencil drawing of hands holding glass pyramids with a trapped rhinoceros inside

    Year of production: 2020

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    #21

    “Ruin”

    Surreal pencil drawing of a cracked headless male torso on a pedestal with a flower growing from the body

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