ADVERTISEMENT

It took Reddit user ElevenElevenPM a very long time to find what was missing from her life. However, now that she’s got it, her partner wants her to get rid of it.

In a brutally honest post on r/Relationship_Advice, the Redditor explained that yoga gave her purpose like few things ever could. The hobby reignited her love for physical activity, provided a community, and quickly turned into a passion.

But amidst all the joy, the yogi’s husband presented her with an ultimatum: either stop practicing or the marriage is over.

RELATED:

This yoga teacher has gotten to a point where she can hardly imagine her life without the peace and fulfillment it brings

Share icon

Image credits: Ale Romo/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But her husband feels threatened by it

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon elevenelevenpm

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: elevenelevenpm

As the reactions poured in, the woman joined the discussion in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon