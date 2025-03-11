“Having 1 Child Is Just As Sad As Not Having Any At All”: Wife Upset Over Husband’s Confession
To have kids or not to have kids—that’s a question every couple faces at some point, and the answer to it can shape the course of their entire relationship.
This woman thought she and her husband were on the same page, having discussed children early on. But after 14 years together and 8 years of marriage, he admitted something that shattered her hopes. Now, she’s left questioning everything.
The woman had always dreamed of having children and thought her husband was on the same page
But after 14 years together and 8 years of marriage, he admitted something that shattered her hopes
Readers sympathized with the woman’s struggles
And some chimed in with their own stories
A few, however, felt the husband’s hesitation was understandable
Not much sympathy for her especially the comment about an only child.
I do still feel a bit bad for her, but I agree about the one kid thing. Wtf was that all about?
The fact it was discussed well before, and he didn't say this then, I can understand her feelings of betrayal, but having one child is still a blessing. BUT, him putting a time limit on it is horrible. I remember when having a baby at 30 was considered a big risk, and having to get a screening test (which back then had the risk of causing miscarriage), and now I think it is at 35 years - with better screening, thankfully. I also agree with Sarah in this comment section. All she can do, if she wants to stay in her marriage, is say: "I get pregnant now or..." Even then, she MAY only get pregnant the once, which she needs to be aware of, even if she'd be still under-but-very-close-to 40 after recovering from the first baby. And yep, her Husband is the AH.
