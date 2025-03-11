Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Having 1 Child Is Just As Sad As Not Having Any At All”: Wife Upset Over Husband’s Confession
Couples, Relationships

“Having 1 Child Is Just As Sad As Not Having Any At All”: Wife Upset Over Husband’s Confession

30

8

To have kids or not to have kids—that’s a question every couple faces at some point, and the answer to it can shape the course of their entire relationship.

This woman thought she and her husband were on the same page, having discussed children early on. But after 14 years together and 8 years of marriage, he admitted something that shattered her hopes. Now, she’s left questioning everything. 

    The woman had always dreamed of having children and thought her husband was on the same page

    Woman with red curly hair sitting outdoors, looking pensive and upset, with urban background; theme of having 1 child.

    Image credits: djoronimo/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But after 14 years together and 8 years of marriage, he admitted something that shattered her hopes

    Husband's confession about not wanting children surprises wife after 8 years of marriage.

    Text discussing marriage and having children within a month, husband leading the conversation about starting a family.

    Text expressing a woman's sadness over her husband's feelings on having only one child, affecting their relationship.

    Text about a husband's promise before marriage related to having children.

    Text discussing a husband's hesitation about having children after marriage.

    Text message discussing a husband's confession about uncertainty in having children.

    Couple having a serious discussion on the couch, expressing emotions about family planning and having children.

    Image credits: DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing feelings on having only one child versus none, mentioning family planning and age-related concerns.

    Text expressing sadness over having one child and relationship concerns.

    Image credits: KellyRowland

    Readers sympathized with the woman’s struggles

    Text advice discussing the emotional impact of having children and the importance of making decisions.

    Comment advising on contraception control after husband's confession discussion.

    Text from a user expressing concern over having a child and relationship challenges.

    Comment discussing a husband's confession about not wanting children and its impact on his wife.

    Comment discussing relationship decisions on having children.

    Text message offering advice about having and adopting children after a partner's confession.

    Comment about having children and relationship decisions, suggesting leaving if needs aren't met.

    Text commentary on having children and relationship timing concerns.

    Comment discussing parenting desire, highlighting the importance of mutual agreement on having children.

    Comment expressing disagreement with husband's confession about having one child.

    Text response on having one child, expressing sadness and suggesting an ultimatum due to fertility concerns.

    Text from a discussion on having children, reflecting concerns about marriage and parenting.

    Comment from forum advising against having a child with a reluctant father, suggesting careful consideration.

    Text suggesting urgency for having children at age 37, related to having only 1 child being as sad as none.

    Text comment criticizing a husband's selfish actions and betrayal over having children.

    And some chimed in with their own stories

    Text story about a wife's feelings of sadness due to her husband's confession on having children.

    Text from an online discussion about a husband not wanting children.

    A few, however, felt the husband’s hesitation was understandable

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s in a tough place. Even if she leaves her husband, she’s back in the dating scene.. it could be two or three years before she meets someone , then another year to commit and try for kids. She let his putting babies off every year go on for far too long

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not much sympathy for her especially the comment about an only child.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do still feel a bit bad for her, but I agree about the one kid thing. Wtf was that all about?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact it was discussed well before, and he didn't say this then, I can understand her feelings of betrayal, but having one child is still a blessing. BUT, him putting a time limit on it is horrible. I remember when having a baby at 30 was considered a big risk, and having to get a screening test (which back then had the risk of causing miscarriage), and now I think it is at 35 years - with better screening, thankfully. I also agree with Sarah in this comment section. All she can do, if she wants to stay in her marriage, is say: "I get pregnant now or..." Even then, she MAY only get pregnant the once, which she needs to be aware of, even if she'd be still under-but-very-close-to 40 after recovering from the first baby. And yep, her Husband is the AH.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
