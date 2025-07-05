Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Married Couple Is Moving Houses, Husband Leaves Everything For Wife To Handle While He Travels
Married couple with son standing together outdoors, embracing and smiling during a family moment by the water.
Couples, Relationships

Married Couple Is Moving Houses, Husband Leaves Everything For Wife To Handle While He Travels

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Communication is key when it comes to relationships. So what happens when one person completely shuts down after an argument, and goes into stonewalling mode? Nothing good comes from the silent treatment and it can end up making the situation worse, as the following story proves.

One woman has shared how her husband’s chosen to jet off on a trip with his mother, leaving her behind to deal with renovations, moving house and a toddler. Despite her begging him to stay and help, the man made it clear he’d be doing what suits him. He has shut down ahead of the trip. Not only is he ignoring her, but he’s refusing to help care for their child before he leaves. She needs advice.

RELATED:

    Big family vacations abroad are sometimes once-in-a-lifetime opportunities

    Image credits: 1footage / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    One man is prepared to throw his marriage down the drain for an overseas trip with his mom, grandparents and extended family

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: voronaman111 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: prathanchorruangsak / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Gray StudioPro / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: winnievinzence / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    The woman provided an update when her husband still wasn’t talking to her

    Image credits: prostock-studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: WinterL22

    Why it’s not good to act like a brick wall, according to the experts

    Relationship experts from the Gottman Institute describe stonewalling as someone withdrawing from an argument, conflict or interaction, by shutting down and closing themselves off from the other person. They’ve metaphorically built a wall between them and their partner. This happens because they are feeling overwhelmed or physiologically flooded, explains the team at Gottman.

    “Rather than confronting the issue, someone who is stonewalling will be totally unresponsive, making evasive maneuver such as tuning out, turning away, acting busy, or engaging in obsessive behaviors,” reads the site.

    Since communication is key to a happy relationship, stonewalling is clearly not the best way to handle conflict. In fact, when one partner continuously does this, it can have detrimental effects on both individuals.

    The Gottman Institute’s site explains that stonewalling leads to a decrease in both partners’ ability to process information. This means reduced hearing, reduced peripheral vision, and problems with shifting attention away from a defensive posture.

    It also creates an increase in defensiveness. The couple will struggle to find creative ways to solve problems. And the ability to listen and empathize is likely to fly out the window.

    Men are consistently more likely to stonewall than women,” reveals the Gottman Institute. “They will withdraw emotionally from conflict discussions while women remain emotionally engaged.” The Institute’s research has found that 85% of stonewallers studied in their “Love Lab” were men.

    They also found that male stonewalling is very upsetting for women, “increasing their physiological arousal (things like increased heart rates, etc.) and intensifying their pursuit of the issue.”

    Notably, the experts say when women stonewall, you should expect divorce papers to follow. They’ve basically had enough.

    Many rallied behind the wife, with some going so far as to suggest a divorce

    Some felt that everyone needed to do better in this situation

    “He’s your husband, not your child”: Not everyone took the wife’s side

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda