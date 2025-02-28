ADVERTISEMENT

Did you miss ‘Almost 100 Ghosts’? If you're not familiar with this comic series, don’t worry! It might sound spooky, but there's more to it than that. You might want to check out our previous posts to see what it’s all about!

During our last interview, Pavel shared that his inspiration for the themes of his comics comes from a love of films. He elaborated: "I've always loved horror movies and scary books like the Goosebumps series by R.L. Stine since childhood, which led me to the theme of my comic series. Storylines can also emerge spontaneously or be inspired by movies, books, and video games. Sometimes, jokes come to life simply because I want to draw something like vampires or necromancers."

Bored Panda reached out to the artist once again with even more questions about his series—so be sure to scroll down and read our full interview!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | webtoons.com | almost100ghosts.tumblr.com

#1

Adorable afterlife comic showing two ghost characters in a humorous conversation.

almost100ghosts Report

This time, the creator of ‘Almost 100 Ghosts’ shared that no idea is too absurd for him to include in his comics. Here’s what Pavel told us: “I find that any ideas I deem worthwhile, I usually jump into bringing them to life right away. No matter how strange or absurd they might be. So you can probably see all of that reflected in my comic series already. Usually, the only ideas that remain unrealized are the ones I found boring or not particularly funny.”
    #2

    Adorable comic featuring funny ghosts discussing ancient spirits in their house.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #3

    Ghosts in a comic strip having fun with lemons, illustrating the funny side of the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

    When asked if his comic could be adapted into another form of media, such as a movie or a novel, the cartoonist responded: “I think many comic artists dream of seeing their work adapted into film or television, and I'm no exception. Personally, I've always imagined the ‘Almost 100 Ghosts’ series could make a great animated comedy show because the main storyline and characters would fit perfectly into that format. I also had an idea for a board game with my characters, but I haven't managed to find the time for such a project yet.”

    #4

    Ghost comic showing the funny side of the afterlife with two ghosts in conversation about superpowers.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #5

    Comic showing funny side of the afterlife with characters discussing debt after resurrection.

    almost100ghosts Report

    Pavel also shared what kind of theme song would best reflect the overall tone of his comic: “I imagine it would be some kind of simultaneously fun and spooky tune, in the style of the soundtracks from films like ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Beetlejuice.’”
    #6

    Adorable comic showing a humorous take on the afterlife, featuring two ghost characters discussing past dreams.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #7

    Comic showing a ghost and a man talking humorously about seeing each other in the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

    Lastly, the author of the series shared something that his fans might not know but would find exciting: “Readers constantly ask why my series is called ‘Almost 100 Ghosts’ specifically? And how much is 'almost 100'? So far, there hasn't been an answer to this question in the comics, but there definitely will be, and hopefully, the reveal of this mystery will surprise and amuse readers. In the future, I plan to reveal other secrets of the abandoned haunted house, and the funniest thing is that some theories from followers might actually turn out to be true!”

    #8

    Comic of Grim Reaper joking about using a lawnmower instead of a scythe, highlighting the funny side of the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #9

    Comic showing funny ghosts in afterlife, one impressed by another's waist.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #10

    Adorable comic featuring ghosts humorously discussing the afterlife with a scene of a newborn baby and doctor.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #11

    Comic by artist showing funny side of afterlife; character relieved to stay home as a ghost.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #12

    Adorable comic with ghost characters humorously depicting Halloween costumes in the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #13

    Comic showing the funny side of the afterlife with a swimmer and a ghost in water.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #14

    Comic by artist showing funny afterlife scene with ghosts and a heart in a glass case.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #15

    Comical afterlife scene with ghosts and the Grim Reaper, featuring a humorous conversation about defeating death.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #16

    Comics showing funny side of afterlife with two ghost characters talking about a floor lamp.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #17

    Adorable comic featuring ghosts humorously discussing Friday the 13th in the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #18

    Cartoon of a ghost and Grim Reaper humorously discussing how to kill a ghost, showcasing the funny side of the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #19

    Adorable comic of cute ghosts humorously discussing the afterlife in four panels.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #20

    Comic showing a person attempting to capture ghosts on camera, with a ghost unnoticed in the background.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #21

    Cute comic shows ghosts enjoying afterlife perks, like not needing sleep or food, implying endless movie marathons.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #22

    Comic featuring ghosts humorously discussing levitation in the afterlife, one wearing a top hat and holding a magic wand.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #23

    Comic featuring ghosts humorously pranking from the afterlife with a phone.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #24

    Comic by artist showing a funny afterlife scenario with a rooster crowing joke.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #25

    Funny afterlife comic with Santa surprised by Friday the 13th in December, featuring a playful horror twist.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #26

    Artist's comic shows Grim Reaper arguing with a vampire about immortality.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #27

    Comic by artist depicting funny afterlife scenes with adorable ghost characters in various humorous situations.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #28

    Comics showing the funny side of the afterlife with ghost afraid of heights.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #29

    Comical afterlife ghosts carving pumpkins, showcasing humor in the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #30

    Ghost comics show humorous afterlife interaction, featuring a panicked postman and clever ghost.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #31

    Comic showing ghosts discussing Halloween cleanup, embracing dust and cobwebs for humor.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #32

    Adorable comic of a snowman and a person finding common ground, illustrating the funny side of the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #33

    Adorable comics show funny ghost conversations about summer in the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #34

    Comic by artist shows a ghost and zombie discussing afterlife in a humorous way, with Christmas presents in the background.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #35

    Adorable comic with ghosts in hats, ironing out the funny side of the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #36

    Adorable comic of ghosts discussing therapy in the afterlife, with humor and a notepad involved.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #37

    Adorable comic showing ghosts humorously discussing a movie contract in the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #38

    Adorable comic of ghosts humorously discussing the afterlife, featuring almost 100 unique ghostly figures.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #39

    Cute comic of ghosts in the afterlife, one wrapped as a gift, humorously discussing the idea of a real gift.

    almost100ghosts Report

    #40

    Two cartoon ghosts humorously discuss unfinished business in the afterlife.

    almost100ghosts Report

