During our last interview, Pavel shared that his inspiration for the themes of his comics comes from a love of films. He elaborated: "I've always loved horror movies and scary books like the Goosebumps series by R.L. Stine since childhood, which led me to the theme of my comic series. Storylines can also emerge spontaneously or be inspired by movies, books, and video games. Sometimes, jokes come to life simply because I want to draw something like vampires or necromancers."
This time, the creator of ‘Almost 100 Ghosts’ shared that no idea is too absurd for him to include in his comics. Here’s what Pavel told us: “I find that any ideas I deem worthwhile, I usually jump into bringing them to life right away. No matter how strange or absurd they might be. So you can probably see all of that reflected in my comic series already. Usually, the only ideas that remain unrealized are the ones I found boring or not particularly funny.”
When asked if his comic could be adapted into another form of media, such as a movie or a novel, the cartoonist responded: “I think many comic artists dream of seeing their work adapted into film or television, and I'm no exception. Personally, I've always imagined the ‘Almost 100 Ghosts’ series could make a great animated comedy show because the main storyline and characters would fit perfectly into that format. I also had an idea for a board game with my characters, but I haven't managed to find the time for such a project yet.”
Pavel also shared what kind of theme song would best reflect the overall tone of his comic: “I imagine it would be some kind of simultaneously fun and spooky tune, in the style of the soundtracks from films like ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Beetlejuice.’”
Lastly, the author of the series shared something that his fans might not know but would find exciting: “Readers constantly ask why my series is called ‘Almost 100 Ghosts’ specifically? And how much is 'almost 100'? So far, there hasn't been an answer to this question in the comics, but there definitely will be, and hopefully, the reveal of this mystery will surprise and amuse readers. In the future, I plan to reveal other secrets of the abandoned haunted house, and the funniest thing is that some theories from followers might actually turn out to be true!”
